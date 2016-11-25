Have you seen Auburn’s stolen equipment? Police want to know

Auburn University will be missing some of its football equipment this Saturday when it plays the University of Alabama in the 2016 Iron Bowl.
Not helmets, uniforms or shoulder pads, but gear that Auburn used off the field.
It won’t matter this weekend, because Auburn’s playing Alabama at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. What’s missing was used only during Auburn’s home games.
And it was very expensive stuff – “numerous” 43-inch flat screen TVs and Honda gas generators the university deployed for tailgaters on game days.
Auburn police report that this past Tuesday they were summoned to a building on West Samford Avenue where all that gear was stored. Thieves had gone in and hauled it off.
Police want the public to be on the lookout for the loot, which was of matching make and model: Each TV was an LG LH5000, each generator a Honda EU2000i.
Anyone who can help in the investigation is asked to call police at 334-501-3140 or an anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
