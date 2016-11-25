Latest News

November 25, 2016 12:22 PM

Burglar rams way into Dollar Tree with shopping cart

By Tim Chitwood

A shopping cart can be more than just a conveyance for retail products, apparently.

An intruder used one as a battering ram to break into the Dollar Tree at 3150 Macon Road, Columbus police reported.

A woman delivering newspapers summoned officers to the business at 2:17 a.m. Thursday when she noticed smashed glass on the store’s left front door.

A shopping cart was left two feet away. “It appeared that the car was used to ram the glass paneled door,” an officer reported.

The burglar went inside the store, but investigators had not determined whether anything was taken. The business has security cameras, police said.

