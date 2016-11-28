Lamore Drive to be blocked, traffic detoured Tuesday and Wednesday

Motorists en route to Columbus’ Lamore Drive off Forrest Road are about to get the runaround.
That’s so they can get around a spot where 200 feet on the drive’s north end will be blocked as construction workers erect a crane used in building a new Forrest Road bridge over Bull Creek.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, Lamore Drive will have no direct access to Forrest Road, engineers said.
Traffic will be detoured from Forrest Road south on Snelling Drive to Lamore Street and then east to the south end of Lamore Drive.
