Hundreds vote early in Muscogee sheriff’s runoff heading into last day

The early vote in Tuesday’s runoff for Muscogee County Sheriff is about to top 2,500.
As of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, 2,455 had cast ballots in the race between incumbent John Darr and challenger Donna Tompkins, with 712 voting Monday, 627 Tuesday, 577 Wednesday and 539 by Thursday afternoon.
Early voting continues 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday in the community room on the ground floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way, off Macon Road by the Columbus Public Library. Voters must enter through the building’s rear because the front entrance is locked for security reasons.
Voters need a government-issued photo ID to cast ballots.
Anyone registered by the Oct. 11 deadline for the General Election is eligible to vote in the runoff. Residents unsure of their eligibility may check it through the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the elections office at 706-653-4392.
All county polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Official results Nov. 8 left Democrat Donna Tompkins with 29,866 votes to incumbent John Darr’s 21,608, or 44.3 to 32 percent. With Republican Mark LaJoye taking 20.2 percent and write-in candidate Pam Brown drawing 3.4 percent, neither of the top two contenders had the majority needed to win outright.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments