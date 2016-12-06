Tompkins leads Darr with mail-in votes still being counted

Challenger Donna Tompkins had a slim lead of 51.75 percent to incumbent John Darr’s 48.25 percent with 1,300 mail-in absentees still being counted Tuesday in the Muscogee County Sheriff’s runoff.
The raw numbers with all precincts plus the early in-person absentees counted were 5,726 for Tompkins and 5,338 for Darr.
In five days of early voting last week, 3,725 Columbus residents voted at the midtown Citizens Service Center off Macon Road. The score from those votes was 2,161 for Tompkins and 1,528 for Darr.
A Ledger-Enquirer check of individual voter precinct results showed Darr with about a 52 percent to 48 percent lead, but the early vote tally flipped those percentages in Tompkins’ favor.
In the Nov. 8 General Election, Tompkins had 29,866 votes to Darr’s 21,608, or 44.3 to 32 percent. With Republican Mark LaJoye taking 20.2 percent and write-in candidate Pam Brown drawing 3.4 percent, neither of the top two had the majority needed to win outright.
