Black Ministers Thank Columbus Police Department

Members of Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance commend Columbus police for solving Peggy Gamble murder case
Alva James-Johnson The Ledger Enquirer

Latest News

Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

A group of seniors gathers monthly to tinker with their Ford Model A collection, with a mission to bring the cars back on the road in and beyond Columbus. With the youngest member, Jason Conry, 30, joining the club two months ago, the senior members hope to pass on their knowledge and love for Model A.

Latest News

Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving

Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching."

Latest News

Firefighters cool hot spots after blaze at Columbus apartment

Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel battled a blaze at Woodcliff Apartments Sunday afternoon that did significant damage to the complex on Oakley Drive off St. Mary’s Road. It appears as many as 19 apartments were damaged or destroyed and as many as 75 residents displaced, said Deputy Chief Greg Lang.

Editor's Choice Videos