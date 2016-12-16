Eufaula police seize $14,400 in crystal meth

Police in Eufaula, Ala., seized $14,400 worth of crystal methamphetamine along with guns and money in Friday raids, authorities said.
A police tactical unit served a search warrant at 1255 N. Eufaula Avenue, finding evidence that led to additional searches, investigators said.
Along with firearms, drug paraphernalia and electronic devices, police seized 115.32 grams of the purified methamphetamine known as “ice,” they said.
Officers arrested Travyuis "Toby" Doral Cokely, 43, of Eufaula on charges of drug trafficking, possessing drug paraphernalia, police said.
