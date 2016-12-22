Police: Online sting nets man wanting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl

Sean Thomas Bade went to a local hotel Wednesday expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex, police said.
Instead he met an undercover police detective with whom he’d exchanged about 100 emails after the two made contact on a “social media networking site,” the investigator testified Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court, where the 41-year-old Fort Benning contract worker faced charges of attempted sodomy and attempted aggravated child molestation.
Police Cpl. Tom Shelton said his cover quickly was blown, as Bade immediately accused him of being a police officer when the two met in the hotel parking lot.
Saying the investigation was “ongoing,” Shelton would not name the hotel or say which social media site he used to initiate the negotiations over Bade’s having sex with a teen girl.
Shelton said he used another police officer’s photograph as an image for the 14-year-old girl as he and Bade discussed the encounter. Bade wanted to have intercourse with the teen, perform sodomy on her and have her do the same for him, and Shelton, acting as the go-between, was welcome to join in or just watch, the detective said Bade told him.
Bade was to bring condoms to prevent pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases, and he brought a dose of Viagra, which police found on the front seat of Bade’s car, Shelton said.
The officer said he first contacted Bade online about noon Tuesday, and they exchanged a barrage of messages over the following 24 hours leading up to their meeting.
Besides figuring out Shelton was a police officer, Bade at the hotel began saying the teen girl was in fact 18 years old, Shelton said. “I tried to alleviate his fears,” the detective said, but as they walked toward a hotel room, Bade started backing out, so Shelton arrested him.
Judge Michael Joyner sent Bade’s case to Superior Court.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments