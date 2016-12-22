Police: Argument during game of dominoes led to shooting on Calvin Avenue

Five months after a summer shooting on Columbus’ Calvin Avenue, police caught the suspect they’d been looking for.
Officers arrested 57-year-old Michael Carlton Jones during a traffic stop about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cherokee Avenue.
Charged with aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a crime and being a convicted felon with a firearm, Jones is accused of twice shooting a man about 1 p.m. July 16 at 1032 Calvin Ave., where the two got into an argument during a game of dominoes, police said.
The victim was shot first in the left buttocks, and then a second bullet to his buttocks passed through his body and exited at his groin, officers said.
Detectives said Jones had left Calvin Avenue when they arrived there, but witnesses described the suspect, told officers his name was “Mike,” and directed them to an apartment at 824 Winston Road, where they told investigators “Mike” lived.
Police got a search warrant for the apartment and found documents bearing Jones’ name, they said. The victim later picked Jones’ picture from a photo lineup.
Jones denied the charges, saying he’d had no problems with the shooting victim. Judge Michael Joyner sent the case to Superior Court.
Police said Jones’ previous felony was a June 12, 2009, conviction for selling cocaine.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments