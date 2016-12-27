Charges dropped, alleged garage loiterer gets banned from downtown

An Americus man arrested Christmas morning in downtown Columbus got a lucky break Tuesday in Recorder’s Court.
Benjamin Watts, 22, was fortunate that Judge Michael Joyner dropped the misdemeanor charges of loitering and possessing marijuana for which police arrested Watts at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the CB&T parking garage at 1137 First Ave.
A police officer testified security agents for the bank that owns the garage more closely have been monitoring surveillance in the facility because of vandalism, vehicle break-ins and other thefts, and because of transients’ intruding there.
Those observers alerted a city police officer working downtown on weekends when they noticed Watts wandering through the garage early Sunday, police said.
The officer testified Watts wouldn’t completely answer his questions. Asked where he lived, Watts would answer “over there,” and give the same reply when asked where he parked his car, said the investigator, who added Watts is from Americus and apparently homeless.
Watts was represented by public defender Charles Lykins, who noted that under Georgia law, Watts should have had a first-appearance hearing within 48 hours of his arrest. That time had elapsed, so Watts’ charges had to be dismissed, Lykins said.
Joyner agreed, dropping both misdemeanor counts and ordering Watts released.
But then the judge called Watts back to the courtroom when the officer asked Joyner to ban Watts from downtown Columbus on weekends. The investigator said downtown bar patrons have complained that Watts is a nuisance who harasses and intimidates them, particularly women.
Joyner ordered Watts to stay away from downtown Columbus on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
