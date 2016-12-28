Latest News

Car hits, kills pedestrian on U.S. 80 in Phenix City

By Tim Chitwood

A car hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday on U.S. Highway 80 in Phenix City, police said.

Investigators said Harvey Kennedy was crossing the road near the Piggly-Wiggly at 3745 U.S. 80 when a westbound Chevrolet Impala hit him in the left lane on the four-lane’s north side about 6:30 p.m.

Kennedy, 59, who lived at 35 Russ Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 p.m., said Russell County Chief Deputy Coroner Billy Dixon.

Phenix City Police Sgt. Jeff Freeman said no charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.

