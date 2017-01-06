Auburn police allege man stole booze, cigarettes during March store break-in

Ten months later, police in Auburn, Ala., have tracked down a suspected burglar accused of breaking into a convenience store to steal booze and cigarettes.
Auburn police arrested Curtis Vann Holmes, 48, on Thursday, charging him with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft, investigators said.
He is charged in a March 25 break-in at a store in the 1600 Block of West Farmville Road, where an officer responding to a burglar alarm discovered the theft.
Police got warrants for Holmes’ arrest after seeing him on surveillance video, and took him into custody after he was released from the Macon County Jail, where he was held on burglary and theft charges.
Holmes now is being held on $4,500 bond in the Lee County Jail, authorities said.
