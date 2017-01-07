Sports Stacking Qualifier | William Orrell

The Girl Inc. of Columbus hosts the region's only World Sport Stacking Association sanctions Open a Tournament.
lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

Latest News

CSU carolers bring Christmas to Broadway

Take a break and enjoy a beautiful rendition of "The First Noel," sung by Schwob School of Music vocal students on the sidewalk along Broadway. The students are members of the fraternal music organizations Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity for Women. Merry Christmas

Editor's Choice Videos