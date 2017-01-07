Girls Inc of Columbus Sport Stacking Team

The local Sport Stacking Team runs drills to test their speed at an Open Tournament to qualify for the 2017 AAU Junior Olympics.
lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

Latest News

CSU carolers bring Christmas to Broadway

Take a break and enjoy a beautiful rendition of "The First Noel," sung by Schwob School of Music vocal students on the sidewalk along Broadway. The students are members of the fraternal music organizations Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity for Women. Merry Christmas

Editor's Choice Videos