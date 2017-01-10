Woman gets 2 years for hitting tree with her boyfriend on the hood

A Columbus woman accused of crashing into a tree with her boyfriend on the car hood is serving two years in prison and facing thousands in restitution for the man’s medical expenses.
The aggravated assault case against 43-year-old Christie Dawn Gilbert was just resolved with a final agreement on her paying medical costs stemming from the June 12, 2016, fracas at 901 Joy Road.
Through the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit’s “rapid resolution” program intended to preclude minor cases dragging on for years, Gilbert pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to assault, reckless driving, using an expired tag and concealing a vehicle’s origin by placing another automobile’s license plate on it.
Judge Bobby Peters sentenced her to serve two years in prison and 10 on probation, fining her $135 each on the misdemeanor license plate charges. She’s to serve a year in prison for reckless driving at the same time as the assault sentence.
Left unresolved in September were the medical expenses, which still were accumulating. The case’s final resolution was postponed for that.
Attorneys came to an agreement on those costs last week. Gilbert was to appear before Peters again Friday for a restitution hearing, but the lawyers already had prepared an order for him to sign.
That order shows Gilbert faces about $48,000 in such expenses. She’s currently serving time in the Arrendale State Prison in Alto, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
After the car crash at 4:44 p.m. that Sunday, Gilbert told police she and her boyfriend got into an argument outside his home, during which he took her phone.
When she couldn’t retrieve the phone after several tries, she got into the car to leave, and her boyfriend jumped on the hood as she drove off, police said. She lost control, and the vehicle was damaged extensively when she crashed into the tree, detectives said.
The boyfriend told officers he couldn’t remember what happened. He had a concussion, a fractured chin, broken teeth and cuts on his arms, authorities said.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments