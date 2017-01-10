Woman gets 2 years for hitting tree with her boyfriend on the hood

1:01 Four fishermen rescued from rough waters in the Bering Sea Pause

0:28 Frozen fountains around Fountain City

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly