Week in Review

1. Midtown Medical Center penalized for hospital-acquired infections: Owned by Columbus Regional Health, the medical center is among 31 hospitals across Georgia that is being penalized for having too high of a rate of hospital-acquired infections.
2. Man dies after allegedly resisting arrest by Columbus police officers: Two Columbus police officers have been placed on administrative assignment pending the conclusion of an investigation by the GBI into an incident in which a Columbus man died.
3. Former CSU women’s basketball coach loses sister in fiery Atlanta car crash: One of the victims killed in an accident in Atlanta early Sunday morning is the sister of Quacy Barnes-Timmons, a former coach for the Lady Cougars at Columbus State University and current coach of the women's basketball team at Tuskegee University.
4. Mother of Columbus homicide victim “Can’t you see the hurt in my eyes”: Nearly a week after 22-year-old Dominique Horton was shot and killed on 32nd Avenue, Natasha Washington was overcome with emotion as she spoke about losing her first-born child.
5. Sen Josh McKoon loses chairmanship on first day of session: Following through with a plan put in place less than two weeks ago, the Georgia Senate Republican leadership stripped controversial Columbus state Sen. Josh McKoon of his leadership position, McKoon confirmed late Monday.
