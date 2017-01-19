Man finds human leg in Lee County, Ala.

A construction worker Wednesday found a human leg in a trash bag in Lee County, Ala., authorities said.
Sheriff’s investigators said the worker called them at 4:05 p.m. EST to report he was in the 6000 block of Lee Road 159 in Auburn where he found the bag in a creek beneath a bridge. Inside he saw what looked like a body part.
“Lee County deputies responded to the scene and were able to confirm the contents were that of a human leg,” authorities wrote in a news release. “Lee County Investigators searched the immediate area where the leg was located but the remainder of the victim’s body has not been located. The recovered leg will be sent to the Alabama medical examiner’s office for additional evidence collection and possible identification attempts.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff at 1-334-749-5651.
The Macon County Sheriff is assisting in the case because the leg was found “a short distance north of the Macon county line,” investigators said.
A Google map identifies the creek as Cossey Branch.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments