Georgia says beware of fake Falcons-Packers tickets

Georgia’s attorney general and Secretary of State are warning football fans that scam artists are selling fake tickets to Sunday’s NFC Championship between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.
“Not only can consumers lose money in these scams, they may also become victims of identity theft if they give a scammer their personal or financial information,” Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brian Kemp said in a news release.
They advised fans to buy tickets from credible sites such as NFL.com, Ticketmaster.com or atlantafalcons.com/tickets.
Anyone using another company should check whether it’s accredited with the Better Business Bureau, www.bbb.org, they said.
Carr and Kemp offered these other tips for fans buying tickets:
- Be wary of tickets offered through Craigslist ads.
- Use a credit card that offers more fraud protection than cash or debit cards.
- Don’t wire the payment, which is “often an indication of a scam.”
- When buying tickets online, be sure the website address starts with “https://” which indicates transactions are encrypted and can’t be intercepted.
- Don’t post pictures of tickets on social media. Scammers may use bar codes from an online post to create fake tickets or steal personal information.
- Remember that Georgia ticket brokers must register with the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission, and must include their license number in any Internet, broadcast or print advertising.
Georgia requires brokers to register with the state and comply with its regulations. To verify a ticket broker’s license, go to sos.ga.gov, click on “Licensing,” and then “Search for a Licensee.” To file a complaint, contact the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission at 404-656-2868 or soscontact@sos.ga.gov.
