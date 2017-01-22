Falcons going to Super Bowl

The Whittlesey widening project is nearly done, according to Sam Wellborn, district representative on the Georgia Department of Transportation board. We took a drive Whittlesey to look at the new developments.
The Muscogee County School Board will vote Jan. 17 on whether Midtown Columbus School of the Arts will be the new arts school's name. The Ledger-Enquirer visited Iron Bank coffee shop to ask folks their opinion about the proposal.
In this week's Job Spotlight with Tian Xu, the China native and Columbus resident discusses her love for the violin and her jobs as a member of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and private violin teacher.
More than 500 people crammed into the entrance of Frank D. Brown Hall on Friday afternoon as the rain moved the opening of Columbus State University’s newest downtown building inside. Brown Hall, on the site of the former Ledger-Enquirer building at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street, will house the university’s School of Nursing and much of its education program, which operates under the College of Education and Health Professions.