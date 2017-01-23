Court upholds one of Columbus man’s two murder convictions

The Georgia Supreme Court has corrected the sentencing but upheld the latest of Jerome Upshaw’s two Columbus murder convictions, this one the Dec. 7, 1996, death of Joanne Walton, whom he shot in the head and left to die alongside South Lumpkin Road.
In the decision announced Monday, the Supreme Court ruled Muscogee Superior Court Judge Gil McBride should not have sentenced Walton on each of two murder charges, because the case involved only one victim.
Upshaw was sentenced on charges of felony murder and malice murder. “Malice” means the killer deliberately, “with malice aforethought,” committed a homicide. “Felony murder” means the convict killed someone while committing another felony, such as aggravated assault, regardless of forethought.
If a jury convicts on both charges, judge typically “merge” or combine the two murder charges for sentencing.
“For sentencing purposes, the conviction and sentence for felony murder must be thrown out,” the Supreme Court announcement said. “However, Upshaw remains sentenced to life in prison for malice murder plus five years on a gun charge.”
Upshaw already was serving a life sentence when cold-case investigators charged him with Walton’s homicide.
He was convicted of murder in the Aug. 24, 2007, death of Anthony King, whom Upshaw pushed from a moving vehicle, causing a fatal head injury.
Upshaw was riding around with a friend when the two stopped at a gas station at Old Cusseta Road and Farr Road. Armed with a handgun, Upshaw got out of the friend's car and got into the passenger's side of King's 1994 Jeep Cherokee, which abruptly sped away as Upshaw's confused friend followed.
The Jeep was speeding down Farr Road when the driver's door opened and King tumbled onto the pavement. Police caught Upshaw hours later at Fifth Avenue near 35th Street.
Found guilty in September 2009, Upshaw was sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison for King’s murder.
During Upshaw’s 2012 trial in the Walton case, prosecutors said Upshaw that night was in the back seat of a car Corey Franks was driving, with Tim Turman in the front passenger's seat, as the three headed to a nightclub.
They stopped at a gas station, where Franks and Turman went inside. While waiting outside in the car, Upshaw started talking to Walton, and invited her into the back seat with him.
They made an oral-sex-for-cocaine deal, and when the other men came out, Upshaw ordered Franks to drive around. He sought a "sample" of Walton's services, which she provided. She asked for payment. He told her to continue, the prosecutor said.
She said she wanted to get out of the car, so Upshaw ordered Franks to pull over. Upshaw got out of the back seat first, ordering Walton to come out the same door behind him, said Assistant District Attorney Wesley Lambertus.
As she ducked coming out, he shot her once in the right side of the head with a .38-caliber revolver, the bullet entering over her right ear, ripping through her brain and lodging on the left side, where it would be recovered during an autopsy the next day.
Upshaw got back in the car, and the three men drove away, leaving Walton face-down by the road.
"Are we still going to the club?" Lambertus said Upshaw asked his companions.
He hid the gun in the ceiling of a washroom in his mother’s home. The mother’s then-boyfriend found the gun, and the mother later sold it at a Knox Street bar.
Later the boyfriend heard the handgun was used to kill Walton, his cousin. He wrote authorities letters telling them where he found it and to whom it was sold.
Police later recovered the Taurus-brand revolver, and crime lab testing showed it to be the gun that fired the bullet into Walton's head.
Franks was among the witnesses to testify during Upshaw’s trial. Turman gave police a statement in 2008, he was not alive to testify. He was gunned down Feb. 6, 2011, at 1102 Dillingham St., Phenix City, shot multiple times in the torso and arms, police said. He was 34 years old.
Fearing for his safety, Franks left Columbus only a week after Walton’s homicide, moving his family to Atlanta.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
