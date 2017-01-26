Locksmith rescues toddler from car

Central High School junior Graciana Ashford, 16, is one of 16 students who were honored at the Phenix City Council meeting Wednesday for receiving a dual-enrollment scholarship to attend Chattahoochee Valley Community College, thanks to proceeds from the Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity.
The Whittlesey widening project is nearly done, according to Sam Wellborn, district representative on the Georgia Department of Transportation board. We took a drive Whittlesey to look at the new developments.
The Muscogee County School Board will vote Jan. 17 on whether Midtown Columbus School of the Arts will be the new arts school's name. The Ledger-Enquirer visited Iron Bank coffee shop to ask folks their opinion about the proposal.