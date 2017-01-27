Job Spotlight: Toshiro Lyn

Smiths Station athletic director Sherry Paysinger discusses the recovery efforts for the school's athletic facilities. The school's baseball and softball fields were heavily damaged by a tornado on Saturday, January 21.
Central High School junior Graciana Ashford, 16, is one of 16 students who were honored at the Phenix City Council meeting Wednesday for receiving a dual-enrollment scholarship to attend Chattahoochee Valley Community College, thanks to proceeds from the Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity.