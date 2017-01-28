Eminent Worship uses music to bring churches together

Pastor Fabian McCune calls the local Eminent Worship movement amazing and unique, but it is more than that.
“It is exactly what God wants,” said the leader of Vital Church in Columbus.
And that is bringing people from different churches together.
“Our goal is to unify the body of Christ through authentic spirit-filled worship,” said Eminent Worship Director Ian Allen.
A former teacher at River Road Elementary School, Allen is the director of student ministries at Wynnton United Methodist Church where he works with the Rev. Richard Wright.
Though he is not a member of the clergy, the 32-year-old has performed various jobs with churches for 18 years including the role of worship leader.
He has been with Eminent Worship since 2012, when he was asked to come aboard to lend some organization and vision.
Eminent Worship got its start in fall 2010. Allen said the “driving force” in its origin was Christian DJ Heath Jackson, who was killed during a burglary attempt that September. He never got to witness Eminent Worship in action.
The idea was to invite musicians and singers in the Columbus area to join once a month to worship together with local congregants.
It is not affiliated with any denomination or church group.
Allen said Eminent Worship is representative of the whole body of Christ.
“We are not a band,” Allen said.
There are about 40-50 musicians who rotate performing at Eminent Worship’s once a month gatherings at different churches. Some come from outside the area.
“We have representatives from as many as 25 different churches,” he said of the events held at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday.
He said none of the musicians are paid for their work.
According to eminentworship.org, Eminent Worship has a waiting list to volunteer.
The music is well-known material so those attending may join in with the singing.
But it is more than just playing music.
Eminent Worship works to be involved in the community from collecting Bibles for people who are unable to buy them to collecting items for Vapor Ministries for their overseas outreach.
Eminent is a partner with another movement, Take the City, led by Andrew Chalmers. They are involved with outreach projects, helping the needy in numerous ways.
Each month groups of volunteers journey into different local locations where the gospel is shared, the hungry are fed and relationships are made.
Allen said anyone interested in supporting the movement financially should give at takethecity.com./give and designate Eminent Worship.
McCune began his church a little more than three years ago. He is on the leadership team of Eminent Worship.
“This is not a Methodist thing or a Baptist thing,” said McCune, a native of Detroit. “People of different denominations may see things differently but can accomplish great things when working together.”
“We are all on a spiritual journey together,” Allen said.
It is not confined to young or old.
Those involved with Eminent Worship believe the kind of authentic worship shown at the monthly meetings can change people and transform cities.
The native of Atlanta who came here to attend Columbus State University would like to see Eminent Worship become a national movement.
But right now this is where the work needs to be done.
“We want to be a blessing to the community,” he said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
