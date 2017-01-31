Man seeks ‘battered person defense’ in 2014 fatal shooting at gas station

Prosecutors say they’ll seek life without parole for Jerry Wayne Merritt if he’s convicted of fatally shooting Anthony Wayne Taylor at the Pure gas station on Columbus’ Fort Benning Road on June 6, 2014.
Attorneys were picking a jury Tuesday for Merritt’s trial on charges of murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm to commit a crime.
Attorney Jennifer Curry has said Merritt will offer the defense that he feared for his safety after Taylor repeatedly bullied him, at one point beating Merritt over the head with a metal pipe.
Curry wanted an expert to testify that Merritt suffered from Taylor’s bullying so much that he developed “battered person syndrome” – sometimes called “battered women syndrome” because it’s more often used in cases involving men abusing wives or girlfriends. But Judge Art Smith III denied Curry’s request for an expert.
Curry has tried to have her client declared immune from prosecution “because he was reasonably defending himself, his property and his habitation.”
Assistant District Attorney Wesley Lambertus filed a Jan. 17 notice that because of Merritt’s criminal history, prosecutors will seek a sentence of life without parole if he’s found guilty. Merritt was convicted of theft by receiving stolen property on May 9, 1986, in Forrest County, Miss., and he was convicted of robbery on April 30, 1992, in Bexar County, Texas, Lambertus wrote.
Merritt, 50, is accused of shooting Taylor in the back with a silver revolver about 9 a.m., before the wounded man collapsed crossed the street. Authorities rushed Taylor to the hospital, where the 44-year-old died about an hour later.
Merritt later returned to the 1538 Fort Benning Road station and surrendered to police.
The homicide may have been recorded on security cameras at the gas station, investigators said.
