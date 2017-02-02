Super Bowl Sunday festivities

More than 1,000 people protested at RDU International Airport objecting to President Donald Trump's executive order barring immigrants, refugees and legal U.S. citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, was shot in the leg in what was originally reported as a convenience store robbery on Victory Drive in Columbus, but local police reports of the incident list the address at which the incident occurred as 3009 Victory Drive, which is the address of the Foxes Cinema, which boasts of offering DVDs, magazines, toys and video booths.
The Dairy Queen is now being built on U.S. Highway 280 in Phenix City, in front of the Home Depot store. It will take about 90 days for construction to be completed, with the outlet employing about 30 people full- and part-time.