Police: Missing man needs ‘constant medical attention’

Columbus police are asking the public to help find 41-year-old Gary Mayes.
Mayes left his home at 22nd Street near 12th Avenue about 10 a.m. Friday, and at last report was walking near Country Club Road and Hilton Avenue, detectives said.
Mayes needs constant medical attention, they said.
He was wearing glasses, a heavy red and blue jacket, gray shirt and khaki pants.
He otherwise was described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, graying brown hair and a goatee.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or contact the police special victims unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.
