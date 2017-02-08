Woman reacts to judge's comments during immigration hearing

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hosted Friday morning a pep rally to celebrate collecting more than 3,000 pairs of underwear to donate to St. Anne Community Outreach. The Pre-K through twelfth grade rally was among several events the school has done as part of National Catholic Schools Week and featured several activities fun activities including a three-legged race. National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. St. Anne-Pacelli began their celebration Jan. 29 and will conclude Feb. 4 with a campus beautification project and picnic lunch.