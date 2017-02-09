Glenwood girls, boys basketball teams celebrate state titles

Rex Milner was posthumously presented the 2017 William H. Spurgeon III Award on Tuesday for leading hundreds of young men and women to health care careers. His widow, Susanne, and daughter, Savannah, were presented the award at St. Francis.
Lt. Steve Nolin with the Phenix City Police Department’s Investigation Division said authorities arrived at Central Highland Apartment Homes at 22nd Avenue to serve several outstanding warrants for David Lee Hicks. The suspect was arrested after a 20-minute standoff.
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hosted Friday morning a pep rally to celebrate collecting more than 3,000 pairs of underwear to donate to St. Anne Community Outreach. The Pre-K through twelfth grade rally was among several events the school has done as part of National Catholic Schools Week and featured several activities fun activities including a three-legged race. National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. St. Anne-Pacelli began their celebration Jan. 29 and will conclude Feb. 4 with a campus beautification project and picnic lunch.
The commercial, called “Clydesdale,” features Synovus client Mark Martin, owner of Classic City Clydesdales in Bishop, Ga. It was shot at Martin’s farm in Oconee County, near Athens, and will air regionally during the game Sunday, including in Columbus.
Spencer High School celebrated nine football players signing on to play at colleges around the country. Ye'Majesty Sanders, a top recruit with 15 scholarship offers, explains why Jacksonville State was his eventual pick.
All eyes will be on superstars like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during Super Bowl 51. However, they aren't the only ones poised to make a big impact in Houston. Here are other key players to watch for on Sunday.