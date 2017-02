National Center for Missing and Exploited Children needs help identifying Opelika Jane Doe

Authorities are searching for the identify of this little girl known as Opelika Jane Doe. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain completely anonymous.