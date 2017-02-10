Democrats in delegation to host ‘Georgia Resists’ town hall meeting

Democratic members of Columbus’ legislative delegation will host a “Georgia Resists” town hall meeting Monday at 5 p.m. at the Mildred Terry Library, 640 Veterans Parkway, according to a release.
Minority Whip Carolyn Hugley (D-Columbus), the Dean of the House Rep. Calvin Smyre (D-Columbus), and Rep. Debbie Buckner (D-Junction City) and State Sen. Ed Harbison (D-Columbus) will be present.
The legislators will provide updates on Georgia’s 2017 legislative session, address audience questions and concerns, and outline ways for their constituents to become involved at all levels of government.
Georgia Resists is a political organizing tool launched by the Georgia House Democratic Caucus in response to the Trump administration, according to the release. The initiative aims to mobilize Georgians to engage with their elected officials and organize their communities around progressive issues at the state, local and national level.
