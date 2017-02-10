New Columbus government center could cost up to $100 million

Demolishing the Government Center on 10th Street, and replacing it with a brand new structure, could cost the city as much as $100 million dollars, the city manager said Thursday.
The option was discussed at the first gathering of Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s Commission on New Government and Judicial Building. Those in attendance included city staff, local judges, public safety officials, historic preservationists, and other stakeholders.
City Inspection and Codes Director John Hudgison presented the group with findings and recommendations from a 2013 building assessment conducted by the 2WR architectural firm. After describing a building that’s woefully outdated in many respects, he told the group that it would cost about $49,514,827 to renovate the current building and about $91,169,785 to build a new building entirely and renovate the east and west wings.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley, went even further, estimating that a new building could cost over $100 million.
Tomlinson said it was her understanding that the Citizens Services Center had been built for about $10 million. Since the Government Center is about four times the size of that building, she wondered why the cost of a new Government Center wouldn’t be closer to $40 million.
Hudgison said that’s it would cost an extra $62,557,638 just to demolish the tower.
Hugley said the entire City Services Center site, including the aquatic building, Citizen service building, parking structure, and landscaping, cost about $32 million. He said the Government Center project would be more complex, and building a separate judicial building wouldn’t necessarily lower the cost.
“If we want to construct a courthouse that’s going to be representative of a city our size, there’s a certain quality that’s going to come with it, and with quality comes costs,” he said. “And so if you want a courthouse, a judicial center, to be constructed to the quality of the city services center, you basically get what you pay for. But when you go to other communities, and you see judicial centers, it looks like a courthouse. And I think that’s something that we probably want to construct, because it’s going be here to represent the citizens of Columbus for the next 75 years.”
Hugley referred to the renovated courthouse in Russell County as an example of what the city should aim for. Chief Superior Court Judge Gil McBride suggested a building where judges won’t have their own courtrooms. He said he’s seen some courthouses where the judges’ offices are separate, and the courtrooms are utilized based on need.
Kristen Miller Zohn, a local art historian and downtown resident, said the courthouse in Newnan cost $14 million for 130,000 square-feet.
Tomlinson said she thinks some of the estimates provided at the meeting may be due to certain assumptions. She said the committee should do further research into what is needed. She said the group would tour the building at its next meeting.
The committee would continue to look into all options, from retrofitting the current building, to building a new tower and renovating the two wings, to building to separate building, she said. The group also plans research possible grants available for judicial centers that could offset the costs.
Despite questions about the potential price tag, those in the room seemed convinced that the Government Center has operational and public safety issues that need to be addressed, and that the current situation is just a disaster waiting to happen.
In his presentation, Hudgison said the structure of the building appears to be sound, but there are problems with the roof, the HVAC system, the elevators, non-insulated windows, audio visual fire alarms, the generator and water backing up into the basement. He said the building only has sprinklers on the ground floor and the basement, and it’s not in compliance with the American Disability Act.
Public Works Director Pat Biegler said it’s been a challenge trying to upgrade the building, which was built before many of the current building codes were instituted.
“Any changes in this building because of Fire Department requirements and otherwise, we have to get an architect seal on the drawings, which has slowed down improvements to this building,” she said. “And that had to be done to make sure we were not making the situation any worse than it was.”
The Government Center was built from 1969 to 1970 and was first occupied in 1971, according to information provided by the mayor’s office. The building houses offices for the mayor, city manager and city attorney, as well as administrative offices such as IT and Finance. It also is the location of offices for judges, county and municipal clerks, courtrooms, and the offices of the District Attorney, Sheriff, and Marshal.
Maj. Mike Massey, of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, said the building is the nightmare that keeps him up at night.
“It’s a beautiful building when you ride by,” he said. “But I’ve spent most of my 35 years working in here. And when I hear a fire alarm, do not be in my way.”
He said the building was designed to bring the county and city municipalities together in one building, and it worked well in the early 70s when the city government, visitor load and local population was much smaller.
He said the building didn’t receive an occupancy permit when it was first built due to code violations. There were no major threats at that time, he said, but the world changed after 9-11. Security check-points were implemented, and the building became less visitor friendly.
Massey the building includes seven Superior Courts, two state courts, one municipal court, one probate court, and a juvenile court, and three law enforcement agencies. He said it’s built similar to the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that was attacked in 1995, killing 168 people.
He said Georgia code requires that he present Judge McBride with a comprehensive security plan annually for approval. But that’s becoming more difficult with the increase in criminal and severe mental health cases coming through the Government Center. He said the current systems in the antiquated building are inadequate to meet the growing demands.
“I have to make sure that I am able to implement what’s in that (comprehensive security) plan,” he said. “Right now we’re able to do that, but on a day-to-day basis all those systems are starting to crash around me.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
