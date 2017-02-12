This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Feb. 5-11, 2017

1. Police: Business owner scams Columbus youth football teams out of 27000: Jermyn Wright, a 38-year-old Duluth, Ga. man who owns Great One Xtreme scammed five teams in the Columbus Youth Football League out of more than $27,000 when he failed to fulfill their jersey orders, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
2. South Columbus Piggly Wiggly closes after 45 years: The store, which opened in 1971, was located in Heritage Corners Shopping Center at 3759 Victory Drive. It is one of two stores in south Columbus that is owned by Phenix City-based wholesale grocer JTM.
3. Police: Woman fatally shoots Benning soldier breaking into her apartment: Christopher Warden, 31, a Fort Benning soldier apparently thought the apartment was where his wife had gone to pick up her daughter. An unidentified friend of Warden’s and a neighbor in the apartments tried to tell Warden he was at the wrong address. But Warden beat and kicked the door, then broke out a window and climbed through.
4. Case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy Columbus authorities say: The story came to light on September when Gonzales and Kimberly Jordan, 24, were arrested and charged with one count each of felony theft by taking, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement and two counts of cruelty to children.
5. River & Rail ready to plant stake in downtown Columbus restaurant scene: The nearly 100-seat restaurant — 60 inside and 36 in a rear outdoor dining room — will open on Valentine’s Day for those with reservations. It will hold a “soft opening” where reservations are strongly encouraged for the remainder of the next week. It officially opens on Feb. 21.
