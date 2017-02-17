Georgia House approves $2.5 million for projects at Columbus State University

The Georgia House has approved more than $1 billion in construction projects in the state’s fiscal 2018 budget, including $2.5 million for construction at Columbus State University.
The spending plan approved Thursday includes $2 million for equipment for the new lab sciences addition at LeNoir Hall and $500,000 to plan and design the renovations to Schwob Memorial Library at the main campus. The proposal moves to the Senate for approval before it reaches the desk of Gov. Nathan Deal.
John Lester, associate vice president for University & Government Relations at CSU, said approval from the House is a great step forward. “We are delighted to have both items included in the budget,” he said Friday. “We are not done yet. It has got to go through the Senate then back to the governor, so it’s just another step in the process for now.”
Both projects were included in last year’s budget, but $8 million was pulled at the end of a session in which state Sen. Josh McKoon, a Republican, was at odds with Republican Speaker of the House David Ralston and Deal as he introduced legislation on religious liberty. McKoon was not available for comment late Friday.
State Reps. Calvin Smyre, a Democrat, worked with Rep. Richard Smith, a Republican, to introduce the projects in the budget this year. “The next stop is getting it passed in the Senate Appropriations Committee then for the Senate to pass it,” he said. “I can’t speak for the Senate. We are past the first hurdle. It’s in the Senate and now we will see what happens over there.”
Smith and Smyre serve on the Higher Education Committee on Appropriations. “We were happy to make the recommendation to the full committee,” Smyre said.
Lester said the construction for LeNoir Hall already has been approved. The university will break ground on the addition in a couple of months.
Getting the planning and design money is always key in the budget process, Smyre said.
“That leads ultimately to you getting money for the construction,” he said. “You get the planning and design, that puts you in line for the construction funds, which is the next step in the process. Hopefully, that will place us in line for the money.”
