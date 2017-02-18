Latest News

February 18, 2017 11:38 AM

Boyfriend accused of beating woman who refused to give up her cell phone

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man is accused of beating a woman who refused to give up her cell phone and not allowing her to leave their 1500 12th St. apartment late Friday, police said.

Clifford Sheppard Jr. , 21, was taken into custody about 9:21 p.m. and charged with one count each of aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000 for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police were called to the apartment at 7:30 p.m. to check on a dispute after a woman heard screams. The woman told police a dispute between the couple turned physical after she refused to give Sheppard her cell phone.

Sheppard snatched the phone from the woman’s hand before she was thrown to the floor, punched in the face and slapped. The woman said she attempted to flee from the apartment but wasn’t allowed to leave.

A neighbor in an upstairs apartment heard the dispute and called police.

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus state head coach Anita Howard details 100 victory, first season triumphs

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos