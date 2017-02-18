Boyfriend accused of beating woman who refused to give up her cell phone

A Columbus man is accused of beating a woman who refused to give up her cell phone and not allowing her to leave their 1500 12th St. apartment late Friday, police said.
Clifford Sheppard Jr. , 21, was taken into custody about 9:21 p.m. and charged with one count each of aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000 for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to the apartment at 7:30 p.m. to check on a dispute after a woman heard screams. The woman told police a dispute between the couple turned physical after she refused to give Sheppard her cell phone.
Sheppard snatched the phone from the woman’s hand before she was thrown to the floor, punched in the face and slapped. The woman said she attempted to flee from the apartment but wasn’t allowed to leave.
A neighbor in an upstairs apartment heard the dispute and called police.
