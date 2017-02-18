Latest News

February 18, 2017 12:12 PM

Man shot in leg while smoking outside Nina Street home

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man who was smoking and drinking outside his Nina Street home was shot in his right leg late Friday.

The victim was in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries at Midtown Medical Center .

The man told police that he was outside his home in the 1800 block of Nina Street when he heard a gunshot about 9:15 p.m. No vehicle passed the house before the shooting and he didn’t see anyone firing a shot.

The aggravated assault remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

