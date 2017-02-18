PBA provides free haircuts, wash and set for homeless at Safe House

It’s been two months since Lance Moate had a haircut but that changed Saturday when the West Central Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association teamed up with Rivertown Beauty School at Safe House, a ministry for the homeless at Rose Hill Methodist Church, 2101 Hamilton Road.
“I believe if you keep your mind in the right place, good things will come to you, and this is one of them,” Moate said Saturday.
Twenty-six men and women were provided breakfast, free haircuts and a wash and set for women as part of the PBA’s Blue Lights and Homeless Love Project, said Columbus Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, president of the local association. Volunteers from Rivertown and the law enforcement officers started before 7 a.m. and were set to stay past noon to serve those in need.
“This is our way of paying it forward to the community to show the homeless that we love them,” Dent-Fitzpatrick said.
Moate, 44, said he arrived in Columbus a month ago after he was released from prison. A haircut will help when he starts work on Wednesday. “This is a big help cause I couldn’t afford it until I started working,” he said.
Joe Simmons, 34, was one of five volunteers from Rivertown. After serving 15 years in the Army, he was medically retired from Fort Sill, Okla., and moved to Columbus to be closer to his child. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., he joined the Army at age 18 and was at Fort Benning for three weeks of Airborne training. His service included two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Cutting hair is therapeutic for me,” he said. “It can heal wounds not seen. I just like to come in and bless people, because God has blessed me. “
Angie Hudson, 47, said the wash and set was a blessing for her. “This is great,” she said. “I have been coming here for a week, but my husband has been here three months. We are doing Ok. We are making it day by day.
Victoria Griggs, an instructor at Rivertown, said volunteers take part in community projects whenever possible. “Our schedule was open, and we could do it,” she said.
