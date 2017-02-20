State finally announces public meeting on proposed park at Standing Boy Creek

What if Georgia held a public meeting and didn’t tell the public?
It appeared that was about to happen this week as word spread the Georgia Department of Natural Resources would hold a public hearing Thursday on developing a park at Columbus’ Standing Boy Creek Wildlife Management Area.
Bicyclists who want a bike trail through the undeveloped 1,580-acre site at 2120 Old River Road spread news of the meeting Monday on social media, but the state DNR had sent out no public announcement.
So the Ledger-Enquirer called the DNR to confirm the unannounced meeting, and then the department sent this notice:
"The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will present the master plan for Standing Boy Creek State Park in Muscogee County at 6:30 p.m. on February 23. The meeting will be held at the Columbus City Services Center at 3111 Citizens Way. Planning firm Lose & Associates will lead the meeting.... The master plan includes cottages, RV and tent camping, lakeview platform campsites, hiking and biking trails, disc golf, greenspace for gatherings such as festivals, and more.”
Some nearby neighbors and others who use the wildlife management area are not as enthusiastic about the prospect of such extensive development there, as dozens opposed to the idea turned out at the last public hearing on June 7, 2016. They were outnumbered by mountain bikers and disc golfers who organized support for the proposal.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
