9 mm vs 45-caliber: Columbus Police Department proposes switching guns

After using the .45-caliber service pistol for more than 25 years, the Columbus Police Department plans to switch to the 9 mm pistol later this year. Police Chief Ricky Boren says he has hundreds of thousands of good reasons to stay with Smith & Wesson, because the company has agreed to take the existing .45s in a one-for-one trade and provide 9 mm models, at no cost to the department.