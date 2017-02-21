Central boys fall to Auburn on last-second shot

The Infantry Buffalo Soldiers Monument was unveiled at the National Infantry Museum Walk of Honor Thursday. Spearheaded by the Global Association of Buffalo Soldiers Recognition and Riding Club, the monument honors the history of the African-American Infantryman beginning with the soldiers of the 10th Cavalry who, in 1867, were nicknamed "Wild Buffalo" by Cheyenne warriors. The organization raised $60,000 for the project, and broke ground on Feb. 12, 2016.