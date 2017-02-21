Central boys fall to Auburn on last-second shot

Auburn's Garrison Brooks' layup in the final seconds left the Central Red Devils with a tough 50-49 defeat in the Central Region finals.
Jordan Hill The Ledger-Enquirer

The Infantry Buffalo Soldiers Monument is dedicated at the National Infantry Museum

The Infantry Buffalo Soldiers Monument was unveiled at the National Infantry Museum Walk of Honor Thursday. Spearheaded by the Global Association of Buffalo Soldiers Recognition and Riding Club, the monument honors the history of the African-American Infantryman beginning with the soldiers of the 10th Cavalry who, in 1867, were nicknamed "Wild Buffalo" by Cheyenne warriors. The organization raised $60,000 for the project, and broke ground on Feb. 12, 2016.

