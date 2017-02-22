Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center

Fifth-grader Sean Strasser has been blind since birth, but he won the Gentian Elementary School Spelling Bee. His teacher, Lisa Moore, and mother, Bethanne Strasser, share their feelings about his success.
Blanchard Elementary School teacher Andrea Toole is among the nine Muscogee County. School District teachers the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation is funding to attend a professional development program this summer at Harvard University.
The Infantry Buffalo Soldiers Monument was unveiled at the National Infantry Museum Walk of Honor Thursday. Spearheaded by the Global Association of Buffalo Soldiers Recognition and Riding Club, the monument honors the history of the African-American Infantryman beginning with the soldiers of the 10th Cavalry who, in 1867, were nicknamed "Wild Buffalo" by Cheyenne warriors. The organization raised $60,000 for the project, and broke ground on Feb. 12, 2016.