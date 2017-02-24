Minority Coaches Association of Georgia clinic delivers big names, knowledge

The Minority Coaches Association of Georgia held the second day of its eighth annual clinic on Friday. The meeting featured several prominent college football coaches offering advice to high school coaches from across the state.
Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson and Syracuse’s Dino Babers were the first coaches to address the group gathered Friday at Columbus State. Johnson, Babers and Ball State head coach Mike Neu were the day’s guest speakers after Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford Jr. and Tulane head coach Willie Fritz addressed the group on Thursday.
Numerous college assistants attended Friday’s session as well. Among them were other coaches with Columbus ties, such as Georgia Southern safeties coach and former Shaw Raider Olten Downs and Georgia running backs coach and former Carver head coach Dell McGee.
Now approaching his 10th season as the Yellow Jackets head coach, Johnson explained that the association’s reputation let him know that traveling to Columbus for the meeting was well worth it.
“(This is) an organization that has so much influence within our state with the high school kids and the youth,” Johnson said. “It’s an invaluable service they render.”
Johnson said he addressed the crowd about coaching philosophy as well as how upward mobility in the coaching ranks works. He said he used his own career as an example, giving the up-and-coming coaches in the room a chance to visualize his path to Georgia Tech.
The camaraderie built among the coaches within the association is what Johnson keyed in on as being the most valuable.
“I think anytime you can network, get to know each other, get ideas from each other and get together as a group, it’s a positive,” Johnson said.
Babers also used his own path to demonstrate to the high school coaches the lessons he’s learned. Babers said his message would be about differentiating coaching as a career rather than a job. He explained coaches have more control of their careers than they may believe and having a career mindset is beneficial in the long run.
Babers had a considerably longer trek to Columbus than Johnson, but he explained the chance to speak was one he wouldn’t pass up.
“Any time you get an opportunity to give back, you need to,” Babers said. “Something I’ve always said is, ‘Knowledge is power.’ The one thing you can’t buy is experience, so when you get someone who has a little knowledge and has a lot of experience, that insight can be very valuable to people.”
Babers’ effort to teach others from what he’s gone through stuck with Carver head coach Calvin Arnold. Arnold applauded Babers’ message afterward and said Babers joined the list of speakers who have stood out at the clinic.
“You always hear great speakers, and they tell you how it is,” Arnold said. “They keep it honest and give you good knowledge. The value is always getting to know more information and being in a network.”
Hardaway head coach Michael Woolridge echoed Arnold’s take on the event.
Woolridge said life is about networking, and the clinic’s setting is the perfect environment for young coaches to pick the brains of veterans in the profession. He said there were ideas he planned to take from the meeting back to his Hawks program, which is the essence of why the clinic exists.
After Babers’ speech ended, Woolridge couldn’t get over the presence of Babers and the others who found it fit to come by and inform the high school coaches.
“I’m amazed,” Woolridge said. “Just to be around guys of this caliber says a lot about these guys taking time out out of their day to hold a clinic like this. Being able to (experience) their mentorship, get feedback and ask them questions is immeasurable.”
Comments