Carver boys, girls basketball quarterfinals playoff schedules set

Carver basketball’s winning streaks have now carried over to off-the-court situations.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers won coin flips on Friday to determine where their quarterfinals playoffs game would be played. Carver girls will host Jefferson on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., while Carver boys will host St. Pius on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
“It’s huge,” Carver athletic director Calvin Arnold said. “We hope everybody in Columbus comes out and supports us. It’s big for the Carver family to see them play at home.”
The coin tosses were necessary due to each team’s equal seeding. On the girls side, Carver was the No. 1 seed from the first region and Jefferson was the No. 1 seed from the eighth region. The Carver boys were also the No. 1 seed from the first region, while St. Pius was the No. 1 seed from the eighth region.
The successful call of the coin may prove highly advantageous for both teams. Carver girls coach Anson Hundley said his team has lost only two games at home in the last two seasons, and the boys squad only has one loss at home since Dec. 9.
The Lady Tigers began their playoff run by beating Baldwin 68-48 in the first round and followed that with a 72-60 win over Chapel Hill on Thursday. The Tigers, meanwhile took down Burke County 96-76 in the first round then defeated Marist 61-44 in the second.
“It says a lot about the coaches, the hard work they’re putting in and the time they spent preparing for the season,” Arnold said.
