Central’s Castillo robs home run in victory over Dale County

Central center fielder Sara Castillo wasn’t afraid to dive headfirst toward the outfield wall in the Lady Red Devils’ game against Dale County Saturday.
After all, she reasoned later, it was a breakaway fence.
Castillo made an outstanding play in the fourth inning of Central’s 8-0 victory in a consolation game of the Sidney Cooper Invitational. With Central pitcher Gracie Deaton throwing a no-hitter at the time, Castillo preserved the special showing by diving over the wall and coming down on the other side with the softball.
Castilo said there was no hesitation in chasing after the fly ball.
“I knew the fence was going to be behind me, so I just took off,” Castillo said. “I knew it was a breakaway fence, so I wasn’t scared to run into it. I knew I had to jump at some point, so I did and caught it. I landed on my stomach, and it kind of hurt.”
Deaton ultimately lost her no-hitter with a single in the top of the fifth inning, but it didn’t make Castillo’s effort any less special.
Central head coach Mitchell Holt said he’d seen one other play like Castillo’s about eight years ago. He saw the catch as a testament to the effort of Castillo, who also went 2-for-2 at the plate with three steals.
“I knew Sara was capable of it because she’s not afraid of much,” Holt said. “It was a great athlete and a great kid making a play. That’s something you don’t teach. She’s got it.”
Castillo’s highlight was one of many for Central in the victory over the Lady Warriors.
After losing Saturday’s opener 9-6, Central game out with a vengeance, scoring a pair of runs in the first two innings before firing up three more in the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Red Devils scored three more runs in the fifth before the game was called.
Deaton pitched well with Castillo and the rest of the Central defense behind her. She surrendered only one hit in the game, which came in Dale County’s next-to-last at-bat. She gave up no runs and struck out four batters in the victory.
The win ended a solid showing for the Lady Red Devils early in the 2017 season. Three of the four teams Central faced in the tournament were state qualifiers one year ago. Holt said the set of games was a needed test for his squad as they build for a state run come May.
Castillo said the game was a chance to see how the team as a whole needed to perform. She just happened to show off her defensive skills in the process.
“It felt really good,” Castillo said of the victory. “I think we all realized we can play as a team. Instead of putting points up at the end of the game, we can put points up in every single inning and be productive.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @JordanDavisHill
