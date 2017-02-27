Northside’s Ventavius Sears named C-USA Men’s Field Performer of the Meet

Former Northside Patriots athlete Ventavius Sears’ latest showing for Western Kentucky earned a special honor from Conference USA.
The C-USA tabbed Sears as the Men’s Field Performer of the week after his performance at the conference's indoor championship meet on Feb. 18 and 19 in Irving, Texas. Sears finished first in the long jump and triple jump at the meet and contributed to the Hilltoppers’ victory in the 4x400 meter relay.
Sears also finished fourth in the meet’s 200-meter dash and fifth in the 400.
The efforts of Sears and his teammates helped Western Kentucky deliver its third consecutive top-two finish in the conference’s indoor meet.
Sears became the first Hilltopper to receive the Performer of the Meet award since its inception in 2015. His efforts also earned him the Men’s High Point Scorer of the Meet Award, as he finished the competition with 29 of the team’s 100 points. It was the fourth time Western Kentucky has had an athlete receive the points award and the first time an athlete has repeated the feat.
As a Northside Patriot, Sears was ranked as the 27th-best high school jumper in 2012 and came in third at the AAU Club Nationals. That same year, he finished second in the triple jump at the Georgia Olympics. Sears later captured the triple jump title at the 2013 Georgia State Championships.
The 2017 season is now the third consecutive year Sears has been an all-conference performer in the long jump, and Sears has now won the event in two consecutive seasons. He has also won the triple jump in two consecutive seasons.
Sears’ indoor season will officially close at the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will take place on March 10 and 11. Sears is set to compete in the long jump at the competition.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @JordanDavisHill
