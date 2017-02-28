Girl, 13, reports stranger tried to lure her into his SUV outside school

A stranger tried to lure a 13-year-old Arnold Middle School student into his sport-utility vehicle Monday as the girl waited for a ride in the breezeway of nearby Allen Elementary School, according to Columbus police and the girl’s family.
Police said they were called at 4:40 p.m. to the 5201 23rd Ave. elementary school, where the girl told them she had walked from Arnold Middle School, 2011 51st St., to wait under the breezeway for her family to pick her up. Arnold is just around the corner from Allen.
About 4 p.m., a black man about 50 years old in a black SUV came by and told her to get into his vehicle, she reported. She repeatedly refused, and threatened to call the police.
The man made an obscene gesture, said “F—k you” and drove quickly away, the girl said.
The SUV’s license plate had a blue star on it, she said.
The girl’s older sister recounted the incident while posting a warning on a local Neighborhood Watch page.
Muscogee County School District representative Valerie Fuller confirmed this was reported to the district, which has increased patrols around the schools and sent parents messages about keeping children safe.
She said the district advises parents never to leave students walking off a school campus unsupervised. If an adult cannot accompany them, they should walk in pairs or groups for protection. Schools don’t have the staff and security to escort every student leaving campus to walk home or to a pickup spot, she said.
The district calls a student walking home a “walker.” In an email regarding the Monday incident, Fuller wrote: “School administrators say the grandparent instructed the student to be a walker for pick-up at the corner of 23rd Avenue and 51st Street.” That would not be on the Allen campus, she said.
The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit will follow up on the patrol officer’s report, said police Maj. J.D. Hawk.
