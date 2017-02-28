Boys basketball Region 1-4A team announced

While the Carver Tigers remain in the thick of the playoff hunt, one of their top players drew the highest praise from the coaches within Region 1-4A.
Carver’s Daniel Melvin was selected as the region’s Player of the Year last week. The senior has been a consistent playmaker in the Tigers’ 2016-2017 season and will again be counted on in the team’s home matchup against St. Pius on Wednesday. The Tigers are the only team from the region left in the Class 4A playoffs.
Several other players from the Columbus region were also selected to the team. Shaw’s Devan Porter-Wilson and Lincoln Smith landed on the region’s first team squad, as did Northside sophomore Jaquez Anderson.
Melvin wasn’t alone among the Carver players honored. A.J. Watts was selected to the region’s second team, while Alex Wilson was placed on the third team.
Columbus junior Noah Lott joined Wilson on the second team. Another Blue Devils player, Tristan Harper, was selected to the region’s third team, along with Shaw senior Chris Hicks and Northside senior Cordale Scott.
Hardaway juniors Jakhari Thomas and Orion Lowe made the team has honorable mentions. Columbus’ J.C. Houpt joined them as an honorable mention selection.
The team in its entirety is listed below:
Player of the Year
Daniel Melvin, senior, Carver
All-Region First Team
Kris Gardner, junior, Westover
Devan Porter-Wilson, senior, Shaw
Kiante Sims, senior, Americus-Sumter
Lincoln Smith, junior, Shaw
Jaquez Anderson, sophomore, Northside
Second Team
Noah Lott, junior, Columbus
Eric Hall, junior, Americus-Sumter
A.J. Watts, sophomore, Carver
Jordan Brown, sophomore, Westover
Jurell Jones, senior, Americus-Sumter
Third Team
Tristan Harper, junior, Columbus
Chris Hicks, senior, Shaw
Cordale Scott, senior, Northside
Jamarea Grier, senior, Westover
Alex Wilson, senior, Carver
Honorable Mention
Jakhari Thomas, junior, Hardaway
Orion Lowe, junior, Hardaway
Jarion Carter, sophomore, Cairo
Travis Hunter, senior, Cairo
J.C. Houpt, senior, Columbus
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @JordanDavisHill, @lesports
