February 28, 2017 4:25 PM

Boys basketball Region 1-4A team announced

By Jordan D. Hill

While the Carver Tigers remain in the thick of the playoff hunt, one of their top players drew the highest praise from the coaches within Region 1-4A.

Carver’s Daniel Melvin was selected as the region’s Player of the Year last week. The senior has been a consistent playmaker in the Tigers’ 2016-2017 season and will again be counted on in the team’s home matchup against St. Pius on Wednesday. The Tigers are the only team from the region left in the Class 4A playoffs.

Several other players from the Columbus region were also selected to the team. Shaw’s Devan Porter-Wilson and Lincoln Smith landed on the region’s first team squad, as did Northside sophomore Jaquez Anderson.

Melvin wasn’t alone among the Carver players honored. A.J. Watts was selected to the region’s second team, while Alex Wilson was placed on the third team.

Columbus junior Noah Lott joined Wilson on the second team. Another Blue Devils player, Tristan Harper, was selected to the region’s third team, along with Shaw senior Chris Hicks and Northside senior Cordale Scott.

Hardaway juniors Jakhari Thomas and Orion Lowe made the team has honorable mentions. Columbus’ J.C. Houpt joined them as an honorable mention selection.

The team in its entirety is listed below:

Player of the Year

Daniel Melvin, senior, Carver

All-Region First Team

Kris Gardner, junior, Westover

Devan Porter-Wilson, senior, Shaw

Kiante Sims, senior, Americus-Sumter

Lincoln Smith, junior, Shaw

Jaquez Anderson, sophomore, Northside

Second Team

Noah Lott, junior, Columbus

Eric Hall, junior, Americus-Sumter

A.J. Watts, sophomore, Carver

Jordan Brown, sophomore, Westover

Jurell Jones, senior, Americus-Sumter

Third Team

Tristan Harper, junior, Columbus

Chris Hicks, senior, Shaw

Cordale Scott, senior, Northside

Jamarea Grier, senior, Westover

Alex Wilson, senior, Carver

Honorable Mention

Jakhari Thomas, junior, Hardaway

Orion Lowe, junior, Hardaway

Jarion Carter, sophomore, Cairo

Travis Hunter, senior, Cairo

J.C. Houpt, senior, Columbus

