Hardaway Hawks football aims to connect with community through garage sale

Hardaway football coach Michael Woolridge credited the team’s supporters throughout Columbus last year for the team’s best season since 2010. On Saturday, Woolridge and his Hawks look to again reach out to those fans while raising funds for the team along the way.
Woolridge and the Hawks are holding a garage sale in the Hardaway cafeteria on Saturday, March 4. The sale, which runs from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., was the brainchild of Woolridge, Hardaway athletic director Kendrick Mills and principal Matt Bell.
“We all talked about how we have stuff in our garage and shed that we could get rid of, then we had the faculty and staff saying the same thing,” Woolridge said. “We said why not have a yard sale, get the community involved and make a profit at the same time.”
Woolridge said community members are encouraged to not only come by and buy items, but to sell their own goods as well. The cost for a table at the yard sale is $25.
Woolridge lauded the fans who regularly came to the Hawks’ games in 2016, saying they were monumental in the team’s efforts throughout his first season on the job.
“It was amazing,” Woolridge said. “The games were packed out. We were able to prevail in those games and feed off the crowd. The community was big. We came back several games just because we had so many people in the stands cheering us on.”
Woolridge sees this outreach as a means to strengthen the support those around the city have already shown his program. Approaching his second season at Hardaway, Woolridge has already made strong strides, leading the Hawks to only their second winning season in the last 10 years.
The Hardaway alum looks to continue building up of the Hawks with the help of those around him.
“The main thing is to get the community out and make ties with the community,” Woolridge said. “The community is a major part of any program and one of the most dominant components of a program. If we’re able to get the community involved, it does great things for the high school.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @JordanDavisHill, @lesports
