Columbus weather for March 1 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald

Ronnie McBride, welding program director and lead instructor at Columbus Technical College, talks about the welding lab that has undergone a major upgrade. Students jJohn Taylor and Kaydee Guthridge also discuss their career paths and the much-improved facilities.
The Lady Cougars celebrate their seniors after beating Georgia Southwestern 81-56 to seal a third straight undefeated season on their home court, finishing the season 25-1 and ranked 5th in the nation.
Columbus State University Center for International Education director Neal McCrillis, before he leaves to become a vice provost at the University of Illinois-Chicago, explains the value of studying abroad.
After using the .45-caliber service pistol for more than 25 years, the Columbus Police Department plans to switch to the 9 mm pistol later this year. Police Chief Ricky Boren says he has hundreds of thousands of good reasons to stay with Smith