Grandmother sends warning after stranger tries to lure girl from school

A stranger tried to lure a 13-year-old Arnold Middle School student into his sport-utility vehicle Monday as the girl waited for a ride just outside a breezeway at nearby Allen Elementary School, according to Columbus police and the girl’s family. The Muscogee County School District sent out a message to the school but the girl’s grandmother thought it should have added a warning about what the girl had reported, not just policies and advice.