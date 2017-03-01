Why does MCSD want to change its custodian system?

Georgia Tech head football coach Paul Johnson, Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers, Carver High School coach Calvin Arnold and Hardaway High head coach Michael Woolridge share their thoughts on the Minority Coaches Association of Georgia's clinic on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Ronnie McBride, welding program director and lead instructor at Columbus Technical College, talks about the welding lab that has undergone a major upgrade. Students jJohn Taylor and Kaydee Guthridge also discuss their career paths and the much-improved facilities.
The Lady Cougars celebrate their seniors after beating Georgia Southwestern 81-56 to seal a third straight undefeated season on their home court, finishing the season 25-1 and ranked 5th in the nation.
Columbus State University Center for International Education director Neal McCrillis, before he leaves to become a vice provost at the University of Illinois-Chicago, explains the value of studying abroad.